Veteran DT Sammie Lee Hill suspended four games

Sammie Lee Hill's attempt to find work might have just gotten more difficult.

The veteran free-agent defensive tackle has been suspended four games for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source with knowledge of the move. Hill's suspension comes as a result of missing a drug test, not a positive test result, Rapoport added.

The 29-year-old Hill last played for Tennessee in 2015, appearing in 10 games and recording 12 total tackles. Over his seven-year career, Hill has 166 total tackles, seven sacks and one forced fumble.