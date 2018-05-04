Roundup: Dolphins claim QB Bryce Petty off waivers

Just one day after the New York Jets sent him packing, Bryce Petty has landed back in the AFC East.

The Miami Dolphins claimed the fourth-year quarterback off waivers on Friday, per the league transaction wire.

Petty joins a quarterback room already occupied by starter Ryan Tannehill, free-agent acquisition Brock Osweiler and incumbent third-stringer David Fales. The 26-year-old Petty will likely compete with Fales for backup-to-the-backup duties.

Miami was rumored to be targeting a quarterback with the 11th selection in this year's draft, but ended up not taking one, opting for defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick and tight end Mike Gesicki in the first two rounds.

A fourth-round pick in 2015, Petty started seven career games for the Jets over the past two seasons (1-6 record), completing just 53.1 percent of his passes for a total of 1,353 yards with four touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

Here are the other notable transactions from Friday:

1. The Oakland Raiders released Armonty Bryant with a non-football illness designation, per the league transaction wire.

2. A proposed Cleveland-Kansas City trade has been nixed. The swap, which sent Browns tight end Randall Telfer to Kansas City in exchange for linebacker Dadi Nicolas, is no bueno. Both players are currently on waivers.

3. The New York Jets waived running back Akeem Judd.

4. The Green Bay Packers waived punter Justin Vogel. Green Bay drafted his successor, JK Scott, during last weekend's proceedings and signed him Friday.