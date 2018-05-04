Bills name Dan Morgan director of player personnel

The Bills will turn to a former Carolina Panther to help build their future roster.

Buffalo announced Friday that ex-Panthers linebacker Dan Morgan will take over as the team's new director of player personnel, filling a void left by Brian Gaine, who took the Texans' general manager job this offseason.

Morgan played for seven seasons with the Panthers from 2001 to 2007 and eventually found a spot in the Seattle Seahawks' scouting department in his life-after-football days. Morgan worked his way up the ranks there, eventually becoming director of pro personnel -- something Bills general manager Brandon Beane lauded when announcing the Morgan hiring this week.

"First thing we were looking for was culture fit," Beane said in a statement. "I was in Carolina when we drafted Dan as a player and he would be a 'Bills blue' as our kind of guy. As a player he was always prepared, worked hard, did everything. He worked his way up from the bottom [with the Seahawks]. He didn't get placed into a seat because of his status as a former player. Sometimes that's warranted, but Dan was a scouting intern with the Seattle Seahawks in 2010 and worked his way up to a director of pro scouting. That's not an easy transition to go from the field to a grunt in our business. It's humbling and he did it and he's risen to director of pro [scouting].

"The great thing about Seattle is they allowed him to get out on the road some. So even though he was doing pro, he was on the road doing college stuff. His main background is on the pro side, but he's touched college as well and that makes him a good fit for the role."

News of Morgan's hiring comes just three days after Russ Brandon resigned as president of the Bills.