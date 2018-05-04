Nine NFL teams open rookie minicamps this weekend

Some rookies are getting right to work this weekend.

Nine NFL teams open their rookie minicamps today, May 4. The three-day session runs through Sunday, May 6.

Those nine teams holding their rookie camp this weekend include: Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, and Seattle Seahawks.

The majority of NFL teams that are running an optional rookie camp will hold their workouts May 11-13.

The nine teams beginning workouts include several of the top rookies from last week's draft, including Baker Mayfield (Cleveland), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore), and Sam Darnold (New York).

The three days of work allow the first-year players to get a jump-start on learning the playbook and preparing for their immersion in the NFL.

Per the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each team may hold one post-draft Rookie Minicamp on either the first or second weekend following the NFL draft, with players participating in club activities for a maximum of ten hours per day.