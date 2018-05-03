Eagles DL Timmy Jernigan (back) to miss 4-6 months

The Philadelphia Eagles' run toward a second straight Super Bowl might have to begin without a key cog in their front seven.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan recently underwent surgery for a herniated disc in his back and is expected to miss between four and six months.

Howard Eskin was first to report the news.

Beginning training camp and maybe even the first half of the season without Jernigan is obviously a blow to an Eagles squad that won its first-ever Super Bowl largely on the backs of its D-line. The defensive tackle started 18 of Philly's 19 games last season, and earned a massive four-year, $48 million extension about halfway through the season because of his play.

If there's one team in the league that can survive without a player like Jernigan, though, it's the Eagles. Edge rushers Derek Barnett, Chris Long and Brandon Graham still remain on the team, as does potential Defensive Player of the Year candidate Fletcher Cox. The team added Michael Bennett and Haloti Ngata in the offseason to the stacked DL as well.

Jernigan, acquired from the Ravens for a swap of draft picks last offseason, logged 2.5 sacks for Philadelphia last season.