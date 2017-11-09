Eagles sign Timmy Jernigan to 4-year, $48M extension

The Philadelphia Eagles have locked up one of their defensive stars to a long-term contract extension.

Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan signed a four-year contract extension with the Eagles on Thursday, the team announced. The contract is worth $48 million and includes $26 million in total guarantees, sources informed of the deal told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The extension keeps Jernigan under contract through the 2021 season. Jernigan was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2018 season. The move helps the Eagles further solidify their formidable pass rush -- Fletcher Cox, Derek Barnett, Vinny Curry and Chris Long are all under contract through at least 2020.

"Since the day he entered the building, Tim has been a difference maker both on the field and around the building," the Eagles said in a statement released by the team. "He's a tough, physical and relentless player who brings energy and enthusiasm every day. Tim possesses a lot of the qualities that we look for as we continue to build this team and we are excited about his future here in Philadelphia."

ESPN first reported the deal.

In nine games with the Eagles, Jernigan has recorded 1.5 sacks and 11 tackles, including 8 tackles for a loss. He's played an important role in facilitating the league's best defense against the rush (66.4 yards per game) since being acquired in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens in April.

With Philly sitting at 8-1, the move to ensure Jernigan remains a part of the team's long-term plans makes plenty of sense for Eagles executive vice president Howie Roseman. Jernigan has proven to be a valuable cog in the team's defensive efforts so far.