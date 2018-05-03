Free agency roundup: Derrick Johnson visiting Raiders

The Oakland Raiders are kicking the tires on a longtime great of one of their archrivals.

Ex-Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson is visiting Oakland today, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source informed of the trip.

ESPN first reported the news.

Johnson spent the past 13 years in K.C. after becoming a first-round pick in 2005. The Chiefs decided not to re-sign the 35-year-old linebacker earlier this offseason, making him a free agent. Johnson said he intends to continue his playing career. The Raiders are the first team to come calling.

Johnson's play has fallen off with age, but he did compile 71 tackles in 15 starts in 2017. The Raiders could be looking to add a veteran voice to their second level -- or, more cynically, perhaps using the visit to squeeze NaVorro Bowman to take less money to return.

The possibility of seeing one of their franchise greats wearing a Raiders jersey would make Chiefs' fans stomachs curdle.

After Kansas City drafted Kahlil McKenzie, son of Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie, Oakland signing Johnson would only add more fuel to the AFC West rivalry.

Here are other free agency notes we're tracking Thursday:

1. The New York Giants announced they signed free agent defensive back Orion Stewart.

2. The Cleveland Browns announced they waived both linebacker Dominique Alexander (failed physical) and running back Darius Jackson.