Chiefs select Raiders GM's son, Kahlil McKenzie

The rivalry between the Raiders and Chiefs just got a lot more interesting.

Kansas City selected the son of Oakland general manager Reggie McKenzie, defensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie, with pick No. 198 in the sixth round Saturday afternoon.

They traded up from the seventh round with the New England Patriots to do it.

Reggie McKenzie said in the pre-draft process to USA Today that his son "absolutely" was an option for the Raiders at some point in this weekend's draft.

"If it falls the way to where it fits us, where he's the best player at this position vs. that position, I'd do it," Reggie McKenzie said. "He's on my board."

Kahlil McKenzie, considered by some to be the top high school prospect in the 2015 class, had an underwhelming three-year career at Tennessee, recording just three sacks. Some teams actually worked him out as an offensive lineman prior to the draft.

But the Chiefs clearly saw something in the 6-foot-3, 314-pound prospect to leap up a round -- and nearly 20 picks ahead of the Raiders -- to snag Oakland's general manager's son.

Now you can add a little bit of blood, and a little bit of awkwardness, to one of football's best rivalries.