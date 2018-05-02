Free-agent safety Eric Reid files grievance under CBA

Free-agent safety Eric Reid filed a grievance under the NFL's collective bargaining agreement Wednesday, alleging collusion that has denied him a job for the upcoming 2018 season.

Reid is represented by attorney Mark Geragos, who also represents the defensive back's former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick in his collusion grievance.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy declined to comment on Reid's grievance, citing confidentiality requirements of arbitration proceedings.

The NFL Players Association issued the following statement:

"Our union is aware that Eric Reid and his legal representatives filed a collusion claim, which will be heard through the arbitration process as spelled out in our collective bargaining agreement. Our union supports Eric and we are considering other legal options to pursue."

The safety market has been remarkably slow in free agency this offseason. Veteran safeties Kenny Vaccaro and Tre Boston also remain unsigned. Reid has cited his social activism including kneeling during the national anthem as reason for him remaining unsigned. Reid has said he does not plan to kneel during anthem.

Reid met with the Cincinnati Bengals last month for what has been his only free-agent visit, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

A 2013 first-round pick, Reid spent his entire five-year career in San Francisco, compiling 318 tackles, 10 interceptions, 34 passes defended, and one sack.