Former 49ers safety Eric Reid slated to visit Bengals

  • By Kevin Patra
Eric Reid is making his first free-agent visit.

The ex-San Francisco 49ers safety is slated to meet with the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the visit.

Reid, a 2013 first-round pick, spent his entire five-year career in San Francisco, compiling 318 tackles, 10 interceptions, 34 passes defended, and one sack.

The safety market has been stunningly slow in free agency this offseason. In Reid's case, there also was concern that his decision to not stand during the national anthem before games might have affected his market.

The 26-year-old remains one of the top free agents left on the market, with the versatility to play deep or near the line of scrimmage. Last season, the 49ers experimented with Reid in a hybrid linebacker role, but he's meeting with Cincinnati as a safety. If he lands with Marvin Lewis, the veteran would offer flexibility on the back end of the defense.

