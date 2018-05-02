Sam Bradford will 'be an open book' for Josh Rosen

The Arizona Cardinals drafted Sam Bradford's replacement in the first-round last week, trading up to grab former UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Despite the potentially uncomfortable dichotomy, there will be no animosity in the Cardinals' quarterback room this summer. Bradford already offered to aid the man who was selected to take his job.

In an excerpt of the Cardinals' "Flight Plan" series, which airs Wednesday, Darren Urban of the team's official website relayed the text message Bradford sent Rosen on Friday before the rookie's introductory press conference.

"He said, 'Josh, what's up, man? Welcome to Arizona," Rosen said reading the text. "'Just wanted to let you know that I look forward to playing with you. I'll be an open book, so if you ever need anything or have any questions, feel free to ask. Hope all is well.'"

While it's not a shock that a veteran that's traveled Bradford's path would offer his support to a young signal-caller, the veteran's overt willingness to offer aid to Rosen provides context for which to view the Cardinals' quarterback room this offseason. Although Rosen enters as the most NFL-ready rookie quarterback, having someone like Bradford be an "open book" to an infantile passer could become invaluable for the future of the franchise.