Cowboys exec: Dez Bryant couldn't win one-on-one

While Tony Romo backs his former teammate, one Dallas Cowboys executive isn't making Dez Bryant's search for a new squad any easier.

Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay spoke Tuesday on ESPN 103.3 FM explaining one reason for cutting Bryant was the wideout's diminished ability to beat his defender.

"It was a collective deal," McClay said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "The (inability) to win one-on-one, to win downfield. There was inconsistency as well as some huge things in his play. So what's best moving forward for Dez Bryant [and] the Cowboys, we just made that decision. It's a production-based business."

It's not a revelation that Bryant struggled to win on the outside and played on a limited route tree. NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks has been harping on that particular thread since September. Bryant was reportedly supposed to spend this offseason working with a route-running guru to help solve the problem. Few question that Bryant's ability -- he hasn't cleared 900 yards since 2014 -- didn't warrant the $12.5 million base salary he was set to make.

The surprising aspect is that the Cowboys are willing to admit their harsh evaluation of Bryant publicly -- and subsequently do more damage to his ability to find work.