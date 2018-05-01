Tony Romo: Dez Bryant won't 'hurt the locker room'

With the NFL draft in the rearview, all eyes will turn to the last big story strand whipping in the warm wind of spring: Where will Dez Bryant land?

The ex-Dallas Cowboys receiver predictably had to wait until after the draft to find the best landing spot. Bryant turned down a multi-year offer from the Baltimore Ravens in hopes of getting a one-year prove-it deal and chase in next season. With the Ravens now off the list, it's anyone's guess where Bryant might land at this point.

An aspect of Dez's free agency that is likely to give some team's pause when bringing in the aging receiver is his fit in the locker room. During his Dallas tenure, Bryant was known for his sideline outburst and big personality.

One of Bryant's longtime former teammates, Tony Romo, has no questions that the mercurial receiver can fit seamlessly into any locker room.

"There's a ton of teams he could help," Romo said after his U.S. Open qualifying round, via ESPN's Todd Archer. "One thing, I don't know how many teams will do their homework on it, but Dez is a good teammate and I think sometimes that might get lost in the way that the emotional aspect of things. If I was talking to any of the GMs or coaches, I would tell them he's not going to hurt the locker room in any possible way. He's going to come out and he'll be a great teammate when he gets there. I think he'll have a couple options here soon."

Romo spent seven seasons as Bryant's quarterback before retiring last year. Bryant was cut by the Cowboys on April 13. Dez has expressed his desire to remain in the NFC East, but thus far no team has reciprocated that craving.