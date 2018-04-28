Dallas Cowboys draft Stanford TE Dalton Schultz

Dallas has found a prospect to groom as franchise legend Jason Witten's successor.

The Cowboys selected Stanford tight end Dalton Schultz with the No. 137 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Amid reports of Witten's impending transition to the broadcast booth, the Eagles traded ahead of their division rivals to snatch the promising Dallas Goedert two rounds earlier.

Although Stanford coach David Shaw has labeled him the most "complete" tight end he's had in recent years, Schultz lacks the receiving potential of former Cardinal stars Zach Ertz and Coby Fleener.

"He's not flashy but he just does his job basically," one scout told BobMcGinnFootball.com. "He's not overpowering or anything. Above average to average in everything. He's not in the class of those other big-time Stanford tight ends. If he's a starter I'd be surprised."

If Witten does indeed decide to hang up his cleats, Schultz figures to compete with Geoff Swaim and basketball star-turned-preseason sensation Rico Gathers for the starting job. Gathers offers the highest upside of the group.