New York Giants pick QB Kyle Lauletta in fourth round

The New York Giants have unearthed a quarterback.

Big Blue on Saturday used their fourth-round pick (No. 108 overall) to select Richmond's Kyle Lauletta.

"Solid game tape," said NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock, who credited Lauletta with consistently producing despite being paired with four offensive coordinators in five years at Richmond.

The Giants have made it crystal clear that Super Bowl-winning signal-caller Eli Manning will remain the starter in New York, but it's fair to wonder what Lauletta's presence will mean for second-year backup Davis Webb.

"Efficient in the pocket with a nice, clean stroke," said NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who compared Lauletta to Browns backup Drew Stanton.

This year's Senior Bowl MVP, Lauletta measures out at just over 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds.

"He's got the face, the body type, the maturity," one scout told Bob McGinn of BobMcGinnFootball.com. "You automatically like him. There's some real substance to this kid. I don't know if he's got enough arm, truly. But [he'll fit] if he gets in a timing system where it doesn't require explosive arm strength."

With no pressure to play right away, Lauletta finds himself in good position to sit and learn from new coach Pat Shurmur and the 37-year-old Manning.