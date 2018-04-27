David Akers trolls Cowboys fans while drafting Goedert

ARLINGTON, Texas -- You knew it was coming.

After Cowboys legend Drew Pearson riled up Eagles fans with his over-the-top pick announcement in last year's draft, there was no doubt that Philadelphia would seek its revenge in The House That Jerry Built.

Enter David Akers.

The longtime Eagles kicker took the stage, dressed like the guy who does your taxes, and let the building know immediately what they were in for.

"We heard you in Philly last year," Akers said. As the boos rained down from AT&T Stadium, Akers continued his grandstand. "The last time you were in the Super Bowl, these draft picks weren't born."

Akers went on to list the Eagles accomplishments from last season -- a division title, a conference title, and a Super Bowl title -- before finally announcing tight end Dallas Goedert as the team's pick. How can I troll thee? Let me count the ways.

» Reminding Cowboys fans about their 20-plus year championship drought.

» Taking a player whose parents named him after the Dallas Cowboys.

» Taking a player at a sudden position of need for Dallas after news of Jason Witten's expected retirement.

The only thing that could have made it worse would have been to have Jason Kelce announce the pick in his full Mummers' outfit.

As for the response from someone who has experience in this rivalry?

I hope Akers make it out the stadium ï¿½ï¿½ â Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 28, 2018

Never change, NFC East.