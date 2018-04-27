Giants select Will Hernandez with No. 34 overall pick

New general manager Dave Gettleman continues to upgrade Eli Manning's surrounding talent.

The Giants selected UTEP guard Will Hernandez with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

A dominant run blocker with a notable nasty streak, Hernandez has seen his stock rise with great performances at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine. He's ranked No. 21 on NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah's list of the top 50 prospects in the draft.

"He'll be a mauler-brawler," one scout raved to BobMcGinnFootball.com. "He overpowers everybody. I think he's going first round. Hernandez is a man, and he's mature like a man."

Hernandez should slot in as an immediate starter, joining Manning's new blindside protector, Nate Solder, on a revamped offensive line.

In the last five seasons, per NFL Research, New York running backs have averaged just 1.58 yards before contact -- second-worst in the league behind Detroit.

With new coach Pat Shurmur calling the plays and Hernandez paving the way for No. 2 overall pick Saquon Barkley, the Giants' offense figures to be one of the NFL's most improved in 2018.