Miami Dolphins QB Jay Cutler expected to retire

Jay Cutler is ready to walk away from football. Again.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the 34-year-old veteran quarterback is expected to retire for the second year in a row.

Per Rapoport, Cutler "may be coming to a reality show near you, as will his wife [former Laguna Beach star Kristin Cavallari]."

Cutler might also circle back to cover games from the broadcast booth for FOX Sports, the role he left last summer in order to sign a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Cutler's exit from the gridiron is a formality. Nobody expected him to play again this season after a milquetoast run in South Beach that saw him toss 19 touchdowns and 14 picks for a flat-lining 'Fins attack in 2017.

Amid word that Cowboys tight end Jason Witten is retiring to join ESPN's Monday Night Football, fans of the sport are surrounded by recent on-field stars lining up to announce the action.

Tony Romo dazzled last season on CBS, while Panthers tight end Greg Olsen was an insightful analyst for FOX and ESPN. The oft-cranky Cutler wasn't the most charismatic of players, but when the Around the NFL Podcast met with Adam Gase at the NFL Owners Meetings, the Dolphins coach warned listeners that the veteran passer would be painfully honest if given the chance to call a game.

His final chapter in Miami was mostly forgettable, but we'd love to see Cutler seamlessly shift toward a second career of dropping verbal A-bombs behind the mic. Let's do this thing.