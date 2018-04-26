2018 NFL Draft: Bold predictions for Round 1

Our panel of experts unleash their bold predictions for the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Keep an eye on the ChargersI think that we'll have four of the quarterbacks going in the top six or seven picks. With all of these trade-up teams we talk about, we fail to mention the Chargers. But it wouldn't shock me at all if they were the team that came out of the blue.
Rosen will slide; Ragnow will go pretty highI'll give you two predictions. Arkansas center Frank Ragnow not only gets into the first round, but the Arkansas center ends up being the third offensive lineman off the board (behind Notre Dame's Quenton Nelson and Mike McGlinchey). My second prediction: Josh Rosen will slide out of the top 10 picks, and the Chargers will trade up to draft him at No. 13 in a deal with the Redskins.
Someone will trade up to No. 5Somehow, Denver gets out of the No. 5 spot and some team makes the bold move up in a trade. And I sure would love for it to be New England. Only because it goes against the grain of everything we've seen them do for so long. AT&T Stadium would explode with excitement.
Trades will reign supremeThere's going to be a lot of trading. There's going to be a lot of maneuvering by a lot of teams. It's going to be fun to keep track of. So and so is on the clock. Boom! There's a trade. That makes it fun.
Team will trade into top 10 for RosenI'm not buying into the anti- Josh Rosen sentiment floating around right now. He's a natural at the quarterback position, and a smart team will buy in enough to trade into the top 10 to get him. Whether it's Miami, New England or even Arizona, a team will not allow his talent to slip very far. Cleveland (at No. 4), Indianapolis (No. 6), San Francisco (No. 9) and Oakland (No. 10) are just waiting for one (or, more likely, two) of these teams to jump forward for quarterbacks.