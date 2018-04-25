Will the Patriots find Tom Brady's successor on Day 1 of the NFL draft?

Tom Brady isn't getting any younger, turning 41 in August and entering his 19th NFL season in September. And, with the New England Patriots trading away Jimmy Garoppolo in October, they'll need to find the quarterback of the future sooner rather than later.
The Patriots haven't selected a quarterback in the first round of the draft since 1993, when the team took Drew Bledsoe first overall. That could change as they have two first-round picks (Nos. 23 and 31 overall) in this year's draft, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.
That said, will the Patriots find Brady's successor on Day 1 of the 2018 NFL Draft?
Patriots will stick to trend and take a QB later onThe Patriots will find Brady's successor outside of the first round despite having two picks on Day 1. If you look at how they typically do business of late, they spend second- or third-round picks on quarterbacks who are four-year college players and 2-3 year starters.
There are a handful of guys who'll be available on Day 2. A lot of people see Richmond's Kyle Lauletta as the probable choice, but I think Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph could be in the mix. Western Kentucky's Mike White and Washington State's Luke Falk could also be in play.
Stunner! Pats trade up to snag Josh RosenThe Patriots will get Brady's successor in the first round. Teams will pass on Josh Rosen and he falls all the way down to No. 12. And the Dolphins will be all Dolphins like and say, "Sure New England, we will trade with you." The Patriots draft Rosen and he will torment the Dolphins for more than a decade. And Rosen will be a jerk about it, too. Throwing for like 500 yards every time he plays them.
Patriots can get more value by selecting non-QBs in first roundBill Belichick has had success drafting quarterbacks after Day 1, so why change now? There are too many non-quarterbacks with a ton of value that the Patriots can select in the first round. And with two picks late in the first round, I doubt any of the top quarterbacks will be available, leaving Belichick to do what he does best on Day 2 or 3 -- find that diamond in the rough.
It's possible but most signs say Belichick will wait to draft QBThere's talk about the Patriots getting a QB early in the draft, but I'm not so sure. I'd say there's a 40 percent chance Bill Belichick drafts a quarterback on Day 1. I think he'll stick to what he's done in the past and take a quarterback on Day 2 or 3.