Will the Patriots find Tom Brady's successor on Day 1 of the NFL draft?

Tom Brady isn't getting any younger, turning 41 in August and entering his 19th NFL season in September. And, with the New England Patriots trading away Jimmy Garoppolo in October, they'll need to find the quarterback of the future sooner rather than later.

The Patriots haven't selected a quarterback in the first round of the draft since 1993, when the team took Drew Bledsoe first overall. That could change as they have two first-round picks (Nos. 23 and 31 overall) in this year's draft, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.

That said, will the Patriots find Brady's successor on Day 1 of the 2018 NFL Draft?



Reggie Wayne

Reggie Wayne

Bill Belichick has had success drafting quarterbacks after Day 1, so why change now? There are too many non-quarterbacks with a ton of value that the Patriots can select in the first round. And with two picks late in the first round, I doubt any of the top quarterbacks will be available, leaving Belichick to do what he does best on Day 2 or 3 -- find that diamond in the rough.