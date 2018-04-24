Chris Harris doesn't want Broncos to draft QB at No. 5

The Denver Broncos are in prime position entering Thursday's draft to grab an impact player with the fifth overall pick.

Cornerback Chris Harris, however, hopes the player isn't taking snaps from under center.

"Someone who's going to come in and play," Harris told reporters Tuesday, per The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala. "We need someone who's going to come in and play now, so whether that be [Saquon] Barkley, [Bradley] Chubb ... the guard from Notre Dame [Quenton Nelson]. One of those three guys. We know those guys can come in and play right now. Not a quarterback right now, I wouldn't say. We're trying to win now, man. We don't have time to wait."

The Broncos come off a 5-11 season after enduring a carousel of signal-callers with Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch. Siemian led the trio by appearing in 11 games with 10 starts and completing 209 of 349 pass attempts (59 percent) for 2,285 yards and 12 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. Denver traded Siemian to the Minnesota Vikings day after free agency began and brought in former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum on a two-year deal worth $36 million.

NFL Network draft analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks each have the Broncos taking a QB (Josh Allen and Josh Rosen, respectively) in their most recent mocks.

Meanwhile, the Broncos also experience personnel turnover in the secondary with the departure of Aqib Talib, who was traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

Talib's absence could lead many to question whether Denver can continue with the vaunted "No Fly Zone" pass defense, but Harris believes there won't be an issue.