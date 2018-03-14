Vikings finalize trade for Broncos QB Trevor Siemian

The Minnesota Vikings found a backup quarterback.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday the Vikings have finalized a trade with the Denver Broncos for quarterback Trevor Siemian. In addition to Siemian, Denver sends a 2018 draft pick to Minnesota in exchange for a 2019 pick.

Siemian provides the Vikes with a backup once they lock down the Kirk Cousins deal, which is expected to be finalized Thursday. Cousins is heading to Minnesota for a visit Wednesday night.

Siemian will provide experience behind Cousins after starting 24 games the past two seasons in Denver, compiling 30 touchdown passes, 24 interceptions and a 59.3 completion percentage. The former seventh-round pick doesn't boast the tools that get scouts drooling, but proved he can move the offense when protected.

The 26-year-old became the odd man out in Denver after John Elway signed Case Keenum to a two-year contract, inducing the trade. The Broncos will press forward with Keenum as a bridge, former first-round pick Paxton Lynch, and 2017 seventh rounder Chad Kelly. Elway could also spend the No. 5 overall pick on another rookie QB.

The Vikings needed a backup after losing Keenum, Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater in free agency. Kyle Sloter was the only quarterback on the roster when the new league year opened.

Nabbing Siemian for a late-round pick is a solid move for Minnesota. As we saw with Philadelphia, backup quarterback remains a vital position for a team with Super Bowl aspirations. Siemian might have his flaws, but he also has proven to be a capable spot starter who likely will have a lengthy NFL career as a QB caddy.