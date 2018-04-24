Giants engaged in talks to trade OT Ereck Flowers

The New York Giants are closing in on trading a former first-round -- no, not that one.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Giants have had trade discussions centered around offensive tackle Ereck Flowers, per sources informed of the situation. The belief is the new brass will trade him for draft compensation, per Rapoport.

Flowers has stayed away from team workouts as the Giants prepare to open their voluntary veteran minicamp Tuesday.

The Giants signed left tackle Nate Solder in free agency to handle the left tackle duties, presumably shifting Flowers to the right side, if he ended up remaining in New York -- which seems unlikely at this stage.

The No. 9 overall selection in 2015, Flowers struggled mightily in three seasons as a 46-game starter. For most of his career, Flowers has been an automated turnstile on Eli Manning's blindside seemingly ushering pass rushers to the quarterback.

The Miami product, however, remains just 23 years old and still owns the athleticism that made a top-10 pick. A fresh start could be beneficial for both sides.

Given the dearth of offensive tackles on the open market and a shallow draft class at the position, it's possible Big Blue could get a late-round compensation return for Flowers during the draft.