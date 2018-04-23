Gruden: Raiders' minicamp will be 'totally different'

Jon Gruden's return to coaching will take to the practice field for the first time on Tuesday as the Oakland Raiders open their veteran minicamp.

After two weeks of simple conditioning, Gruden will finally get to coach his players on the field. The coach has been critical of how the NFL offseason changed since he last patrolled the sideline, and told Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group he plans to use his first on-field opportunity to teach up players on his scheme.

"This is going to be totally different than anything I've ever done," Gruden said. "It's not going to be what everybody thinks it is. It's not going to be anything but teaching. It's going to be letting our players wrap their arms around a system of offense, a system of defense, a system of special teams."

The three-day voluntary minicamp does not include pads.

Added Gruden: "We want to go out there and communicate, execute and build on the camaraderie we've established. I want to see who can learn. Who loves to learn. Who loves football. To be on the field with these guys, breaking the huddle, hearing the calls, it's really exciting, man."

Gruden said he expects every Raiders player to be present Tuesday, except for Khalil Mack, who is sitting out voluntary workouts in hopes of inking a long-term contract this summer.