Punter trade! Giants acquire Riley Dixon from Broncos

Out of a job after Denver upgraded to Marquette King, punter Riley Dixon is on the move.

The Broncos traded Dixon to the Giants in exchange for a 2019 conditional seventh-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.

New York was in the market for a punter after releasing Brad Wing in March.

Although Dixon has averaged a healthy 45.7 yards per punt in two NFL seasons, he hasn't fared as well in net yards, hang time and kicks inside the 20-yard line. Even with the advantage of Denver's thin air, he has ranked in the bottom third of Pro Football Focus' punter ratings for 2016 and 2017.

The Giants are counting on him to perform better than Wing, whose net average of 37.5 was the league's lowest last season.