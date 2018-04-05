Marquette King agrees to deal with Denver Broncos

Marquette King is joining forces with a former rival.

The ex-Oakland Raiders punter agreed to terms on a three-year deal with Denver Broncos on Thursday, the team announced. The contract is worth $7 million and comes on the same day he made a free-agent visit to the team, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Raiders surprisingly cut the 29-year-old King late last week after four seasons in Oakland. King was a Pro Bowl alternate last year and a second-team All-Pro in 2016.

King's personality reportedly didn't mesh with Jon Gruden's new philosophy in Oakland. The Raiders' loss is their rivals gain.

In Denver, the already big-legged King will be aided by the thin Mile High air. Last season, King ranked sixth in the NFL in average yards per punt (47.4) and third in net yards per boot (42.7), to go along with 28 punts downed inside the 20-yard-line.

The Broncos rode Riley Dixon the past two seasons. The 24-year-old averaged 45.6 yards per punt and a 40.2 net average with 23 punts downed inside the 20 and two blocked kicks in 2017.

Denver headed into the offseason determined to upgrade its disastrous special teams play from a year ago. King's addition will aid that cause.