Broncos GM John Elway open to trading No. 5 draft pick

NFL clubs looking to trade up into an early first-round selection could have a partner in John Elway.

The Denver Broncos general manager said Thursday that he is open to trading the No. 5 overall selection of the 2018 NFL Draft, per The Athletic. The draft begins next Thursday.

In a quarterback-rich draft, the Broncos could get prime value in such a deal, although every team selecting ahead of Denver figures to have at least some interest in a quarterback. The Cleveland Browns hold the Nos. 1 and 4 selections, while the New York Giants draft at No. 2 and the New York Jets pick No. 3. The Broncos signed quarterback Case Keenum to a two-year contract last month.

Elway said Denver has given first-round grades to no more than four quarterbacks, according to Troy Renck of ABC Denver. USC's Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen, Wyoming's Josh Allen and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield are generally considered the draft's top four prospects at the position.

NFL.com analysts Charley Casserly and Maurice Jones-Drew have already projected the Broncos to trade down, allowing the Buffalo Bills to move up for a quarterback. The Bills already have moved up in the first round once, trading the No. 21 overall pick to the Cincinnati Bengals for the No. 12 selection.

