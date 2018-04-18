ATN Podcast: Tom Brady 'news' & Josh Allen talk

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling -- discuss the latest "news" on the Throne Of Sleaze: Will Tom Brady play in 2018? (5:00); Another star NFL QB is not thrilled with his team (11:30), Brett Favre crashed and burned in his Monday Night Football audition (16:00) and Nick Mangold announces his retirement (20:00). Motivational speech cliches from Falcons head coach Dan Quinn (27:00); Plus, Rotoworld's Evan Silva joins the show to talk about Wyoming QB Josh Allen and his draft stock (30:00).

