Nick Nelson faces six-week recovery from knee surgery

NFL clubs can expect former Wisconsin CB Nick Nelson to be ready for training camp following successful surgery for a knee injury.

Nelson's meniscus did not require a full repair, and his recovery time is expected to be only six weeks, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. He suffered the injury during a private workout with an NFL club earlier this month.

Nelson (5-foot-11, 208 pounds) led the entire FBS last season in pass breakups with 21, which also established a school record. He broke into Wisconsin's starting lineup as a true freshman in 2014 and entered the draft as a fourth-year junior. NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter has projected Nelson as a fourth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in a five-round mock draft.

He clocked a 4.52 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in February, with a broad jump of 10-3. He's been compared to Minnesota Vikings CB Mackensie Alexander, the former second-round pick who enters his third season as a reserve this fall. Nelson has punt return skills as well, averaging 8.6 yards for the Badgers last year.

The 2018 NFL Draft begins with first-round selections next Thursday.

