Dez done in Dallas: Cowboys release longtime receiver

Dez Bryant is done in Dallas.
The Cowboys released their longtime wide receiver on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.
Bryant's release comes after a highly anticipated meeting with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Friday to discuss the receiver's contract situation. The 29-year-old is due $12.5 million with a $16.5 million cap hit in 2018.
Of the eight wide receivers set to earn more than $12 million in 2018, Bryant was the only one to have averaged less than 1,000 receiving yards per season (678).
Around The NFL will have more on this story shortly.
