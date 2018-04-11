Dez Bryant to meet with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Dez Bryant will finally meet with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones this week.

The receiver will meet with Jones on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The news was first reported by 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

The long-awaited meeting between Bryant and ownership comes before the Cowboys open their offseason workouts on Monday. Bryant is due $12.5 million with at $16.5 million cap hit in 2018.

The decline of the 29-year-old receiver, who hasn't passed the 900-yard mark since signing his new contract in 2015, has put Bryant's future in Dallas in jeopardy.

During the meeting, the Cowboys could ask Bryant to take a pay cut or be released.

Jerry Jones has consistently backed Bryant this offseason, but comments by other members of the Cowboys' brass, including EVP Stephen Jones, kept the wideout's future in question.

The Cowboys signed Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson in free agency and have contemplated selecting a receiver high in the draft later this month.

Hopefully Friday's meeting will bring some finality to Bryant's lingering situation.