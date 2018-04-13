Seahawks sign free-agent QB Stephen Morris

The Seattle Seahawks plan to add a backup quarterback not named Colin Kaepernick.

The Seahawks signed free-agent signal-caller Stephen Morris, the team announced Friday.

The news comes a day after it was made public that Seattle postponed a scheduled workout with Kaepernick until they know more about his stance on matters related to the national anthem, his collusion lawsuit against the NFL and his other positions against social injustice.

Signing a quarterback like Morris shouldn't stop the Seahawks from taking another look at Kaepernick, should they choose to do so. With Russell Wilson currently the only signal-caller on the roster, Seattle needs arms to conduct offseason workouts, which begin Monday with conditioning sessions.

Morris has never taken a regular-season NFL snap since being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014. He also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, and had a splash of coffee with the Washington Redskins earlier in 2018 before being waived.

Given that most teams want around four QBs to conduct offseason workouts properly, Morris likely isn't the last signal-caller Seattle will add in the coming weeks.