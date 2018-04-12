Tom Brady on Louisville QB Lamar Jackson: 'He's a beast!!!!'

Tom Brady has proven to be one of the NFL's greatest quarterbacks with a dropback style that's made him one of the league's most stationary passers, as well. But the New England Patriots star apparently has a strong appreciation for an entirely different style of play at the position.

On Wednesday, following NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks' suggestion that Lamar Jackson could be a strong option for New England as it looks to rebuild its quarterback depth behind Brady, the three-time MVP gave Jackson a strong endorsement on Instagram:

.@BuckyBrooks said this ï¿½ï¿½ during our Lamar Jackson conversation on @nflnetwork today. Pretty interesting endorsement here in the IG post comments ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/Ta9ytaMLxC â Rhett Lewis (@RhettNFL) April 12, 2018

Jackson's skills as a runner have drawn comparisons to Mike Vick after he posted back-to-back seasons of 1,500-plus rushing yards at Louisville. As a passer, he threw for 57 touchdowns and 19 interceptions over those two years, although there are scouting concerns about his accuracy.

This much is certain: if Jackson turns out to be New England's next starting quarterback, Patriots fans are in for a much different style of play at the position. The Patriots hold the Nos. 23 and 31 picks in the first round, plus Nos. 43 and 63 in the second.

Currently, Brooks projects Jackson to be selected ahead of the Patriots' opportunity to do so; in his latest mock draft, Brooks places Jackson at No. 16 overall with the Baltimore Ravens. Opinions vary wildy on the draft stock of the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner, however. NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter projects him as high as No. 9, while analyst Charley Casserly doesn't have Jackson going in the first round at all.

