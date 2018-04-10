Giants 'extremely impressed' by Bradley Chubb

Bradley Chubb made his resume harassing passers in the ACC while at N.C. State. He might soon become an even bigger name in the nation's largest media market.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday on NFL Up To The Minute the New York Giants were "extremely impressed" with the defensive end during his visit to the team's East Rutherford, N.J. headquarters. Chubb showed up in a suit and tie, introduced himself to everyone in the building and walked around with a smile all afternoon, Garafolo added.

The display was enough to earn the approval of former Giants offensive lineman David Diehl, who was "bowled over" by Chubb, per Garafolo.

The defensive end with a penchant for pulling opponents' towels during games was candid during his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine in March, quickly answering questions about his strengths and displaying confidence gained from wreaking havoc in major Division I college football. He also reflected on the source of his relentless work ethic, boiling it down to a simple message: It feels good to be patted on the back.

Chubb said he aims to combine two of the NFL's top rushers with his style of play.

Chubb on who he models his game after: âI try to take Khalil Mack and Von Miller and put them into one person.â pic.twitter.com/BHQ8MmuG22 â Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) March 3, 2018

He might end up replacing another one of the league's most-fearsome ends in the last half-decade, Jason Pierre-Paul, whom the Giants dealt away to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month. New York owns the No. 2 pick, and while there's been speculation of the Giants potentially drafting Eli Manning's successor at quarterback or trading out of the slot for the right offer, it also offers a good chance for Big Blue to immediately replace an important part of its defense with a potential franchise player.

"My job is to get after one of the best players on the field, one of the highest-paid players on the field," Chubb said in early March at the Combine. "It changes the dynamic of a game. You see in the Super Bowl, a sack caused a fumble, ends the game. Take it back to when the Broncos won, Von Miller just going crazy in that game, Super Bowl MVP of that game. This position is just such a premium in this league because you're getting after one of the most important positions."

For the Giants, it very well could come down to one simple decision: Draft the most important position, or the player who's going to chase down the opposition at that position.