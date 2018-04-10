Is NFL's Color Rush era in danger of fading away?

Have we witnessed the end of the Color Rush era in the NFL? Not quite.

The monochrome-tastic uniforms, which have been a hallmark of Thursday Night Football since 2015, could see some deployment changes for the 2018 season. A source informed of the situation told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo that the uniforms aren't going away completely, but they might no longer be exclusive to Thursday night games.

There are some additional changes that could be coming to the NFL uniform policy as well, Garafolo reported. All modifications would have to be approved by team owners at the Spring League Meeting in May.

Garafolo's report comes on the heels of Fox Sports executive Bill Wanger saying during a radio interview Tuesday that alternate uniforms won't be used during Thursday night games. Fox reached a five-year Thursday Night Football broadcast agreement with the NFL in January.

While it remains to be seen if Color Rush has a vibrant future or if will eventually fade to black, it has provided plenty of vivid memories for fans. Who could ever forget the infamous New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills matchup in November 2015 that ended up being quite a viewing experience for colorblind fans?

There also was the so-called "ketchup-mustard game" between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and St. Louis Rams in December 2015, and the 2017 Week 3 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Rams was one of the most thrilling games of the era.

Plenty of other memorable uniform concepts made an impact. Who could ever forget the Seattle Seahawks glowing green outfits? The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans each had bold alternate attire. The Jets, Bills, Panthers, Vikings and Broncos were among the teams that all made memorable Color Rush statements.

How that Thursday night tradition will look in 2018 remains to be seen.