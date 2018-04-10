Patriots owner: No issue with Tom Brady's current deal

The modus operandi between the New England Patriots and Tom Brady when it comes to the quarterback's contract is to agree to an extension with two years left on his deal.

There are currently two years left on Brady's contract. An extension has yet to come about.

In an interview with Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Patriots owner Robert Kraft shrugged off Brady's contract ever becoming a concern.

"He'll be 41 when the season starts," Kraft said. "Neither side has an issue with it. If it becomes an issue, we'll deal with it."

Four of Brady's five contract extensions came with two seasons remaining on his deal -- the fifth was put on hold as the QB was coming off his ACL tear in 2009. Kraft played the primary role in Brady's previous contract negotiations, putting him as close to any in the process.

With Brady making well below market value -- in reality, the GOAT could never be paid to his true worth, which would be infinity dollars -- at $15 million this season with a $22 million salary-cap hit, it could behoove both sides to extend the contract.

The longer Brady goes without an extension, the more questioners will query whether he's changed his mind about wanting to play until he's 45 years old.

"I hope he plays," Kraft said when asked if he thinks Brady still wants to play until his mid-40s. "He's at a different point in his life. He talked about it. It's interesting to see that Tom vs. Time and see where he's at, his kids growing up. But that is something for he and his family to decide what is right for him.

"Me personally, I'd like to see him play as long as he can. I don't think anyone would have believed 10 years ago that he would have played this year, gone to the Super Bowl and been MVP of the league at 40 years old. It's just unbelievable. It speaks to the way he takes care of himself, the way he trains, how much film he watches, one of the hardest working guys. He is driven to excel. I think as long as he feels he is like that, he'll keep playing. We're so lucky to have him in our system."

So long as Brady wants to continue to play, Kraft will gladly cut the (relatively cheap) check.