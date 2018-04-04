Veteran QB Matt Cassel signing with Detroit Lions

General manager Bob Quinn's past connection to the New England Patriots continues to have an influence on the Detroit Lions.

Veteran quarterback Matt Cassel has agreed to terms on a deal with the Lions for 2018, sources informed of the situation told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Cassel joins Matthew Stafford and Jake Rudock in the Lions' QB room.

Shortly after Garafolo and Rapoport's report on Cassel, the Lions released quarterback Alek Torgersen.

Cassel, who'll be 36 when the season starts, broke into the NFL with the Patriots in 2005, backing up Tom Brady for four seasons before taking over as the Kansas City Chiefs' starting signal-caller. After stops in Minnesota, Buffalo and Dallas, Cassel spent the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans behind Marcus Mariota.

Cassel provides a high level of been-there experience to the Lions' passer corps even if his best days might be far behind him. He struggled in his last real game action, which came in seven starts in place of an injured Tony Romo while with the Cowboys in 2015. In Tennessee, he appeared in six games and went 1-1 in starts.

It's been more or less downhill for Cassel since 2010 when he led the Chiefs to a 10-6 record and an AFC West crown after passing for 3,116 yards and 27 touchdowns. Still, it appears Quinn is comfortable giving a player from his Patriots past a chance to backup a quarterback who hasn't missed a start in more than seven seasons.