Roundup: Jets WR Quincy Enunwa signs RFA tender

One day after felony charges against their leading receiver from 2017 were dropped, the New York Jets welcomed back their top wideout from 2016.

Quincy Enunwa signed his restricted free-agent tender on Wednesday, keeping him under contract with Gang Green for one more season at $2.9 million.

After a breakout 2016 campaign during which he caught 58 balls for 857 yards and four touchdowns, Enunwa missed the entire 2017 season after suffering a neck injury during training camp. In his stead, Robby Anderson emerged as a starter and New York traded for Jermaine Kearse, who was a more-than-suitable No. 2 option.

Anderson, Kearse and Enunwa will be joined in 2018 by former Cleveland Browns receiver Terrelle Pryor, who joined the team two weeks ago on a one-year, $4.5 million deal. Enunwa's return will accelerate conversation over Kearse's place on the team; he and his $5.5 million cap hit are rumored to be training-camp trade bait. However, given Gang Green's cushy cap situation and Anderson's predilection for off-field trouble, it can't hurt to go into an important season with four starting-quality receivers.

Here are the other transactions worth noting from Wednesday:

1. The New England Patriots have agreed to terms with former Cardinals tight end Troy Niklas on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The Patriots confirmed that move, adding that they have signed former Ravens offensive lineman Luke Bowanko.

2. The Detroit Lions are signing former Patriots and Titans quarterback Matt Cassel, sources told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. Detroit waived quarterback Alek Torgersen in a related move.

3. The Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms with quarterback Robert Griffin III on a one-year deal.

4. The Miami Dolphins waived quarterback Brandon Doughty, leaving Ryan Tannehill, Brock Osweiler and David Fales left on the roster. Miami also signed tackle Roubbens Joseph.

5. The Philadelphia Eagles have found a replacement for the departed Brent Celek-Trey Burton duo. Philly is signing former Packers tight end Richard Rodgers to a one-year deal, a source told Rapoport.