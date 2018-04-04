Robert Quinn: Rams trading me is a 'breath of fresh air'

The Los Angeles Rams have been a free-wheeling cyclone of trade activity this offseason. The pace at which general manager Les Snead has moved is breathtaking and it's been endlessly praised.

The collateral damage of the Rams' building process has rarely been considered.

The highest profile of the players jettisoned by L.A. in its star-studded rebuild has been Robert Quinn, who was shipped to the Miami Dolphins in a cost-saving move for a mid-round draft pick.

Speaking to Miami reporters on a conference call Wednesday, Quinn expressed his displeasure with the Rams.

"It's like this, this is the first time I've been traded," Quinn said, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. "You commit yourself to someone and you have your family turn their back on you."

Quinn added his move to Miami is a "breath of fresh air" after being "suffocated" in L.A.

"I'm not a West Coast guy, put it that way," Quinn said, per Salguero.

Quinn spent his entire seven-year career with the Rams' organization, his first five seasons coming in St. Louis. The 27-year-old signed a four-year, $66.575 million contract extension in 2014.

A rash of injuries hindered the pass-rusher's production in recent years. Quinn earned just 17.5 sacks combined the past three seasons -- fewer than his singularly dominant 2013 campaign (19.0). As the Rams built a superstar team in 2017, team brass deemed the longtime stalwart an ill-fit in defensive coordinator Wade Phillips' scheme.

It's fair for Quinn to be perturbed that after years of suffering through boring, losing seasons, he was let go just as the Rams are becoming an entertaining firebrand. Once again, the business of the NFL proves it cares not for hurt feelings.