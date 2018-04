Les Snead isn't finished wheeling and dealing.

The Los Angeles Rams have acquired receiver Brandin Cooks and a fourth-round pick in a trade with the New England Patriots, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The Rams are sending their first-round pick in the upcoming draft (No. 23 selection) and a sixth-round pick to the Patriots, Garafolo added.

