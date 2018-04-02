Jets GM: Criticism of past QB picks 'doesn't faze me'

The New York Jets paid a pretty penny to move up from the No. 6 overall selection to the No. 3 spot in the 2018 NFL Draft, presumably to take one of the top three quarterbacks.

The man who will make that pick, general manager Mike Maccagnan, has swung and missed on QBs in the past, most notably using a second-round selection on Christian Hackenberg, who has been so bad he hasn't seen the field in two years. The concern that the man evaluating this year's crop of signal-callers is the same who so badly missed on previous appraisals is a fair criticism, but it won't make Maccagnan gun shy.

"It doesn't faze me," Maccagnan said of the criticism, via ESPN's Rich Cimini. "It's the college draft. [There are] guys you'll hit on and guys who don't pan out. That's part of the process. We feel pretty confident with this year's group and where we're situated."

Making the move to trade up more than a month before the draft puts the Jets in a situation to draft one of the top QBs -- Josh Allen, Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield or Josh Rosen -- but Gang Green could get squeezed out of their top choices if the Browns and Giants snag signal-callers ahead of their pick.

"I don't like necessarily giving up the picks, per se, to move up," Maccagnan said of the trade with Indy, but he noted the move helps the Jets in the "bigger scheme of things."

Last month's trade is a big swing by Maccagnan. It's one he knows must connect for a home run or it will be his last major move as the man in charge of the Jets.