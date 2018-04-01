A.J. Green: Trading Odell Beckham would be 'stupid'

A.J. Green saw all the chatter from the Giants' brass on Odell Beckham at this week's Annual League Meeting and then heard New York was actually considering shopping the embattled wide receiver.

The Bengals wideout's thoughts on the matter?

"That's stupid. That's stupid, man," Green told NFL Network at rapper Quavo's celebrity flag football game in Lilburn, Georgia, on Sunday. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime, or once-in-a-generation talent, man, and you've got to be ready. I think he'll get paid. They not that crazy."

Per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, New York would seek a first-round pick and then some if they were looking to deal their star player. Given that hefty price tag, and the massive contract extension a team would then have to dole out to Beckham, a trade seems unlikely.

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant said Sunday he believes all the trade buzz surrounding Beckham will die down soon and the wideout will get the huge deal he wants eventually.

"He's a great player," Bryant said. "He just wants his money. He wants his money and what he's worth. I hope he gets it. I know he's going to get it. It just takes time."

Perhaps co-owner John Mara's comments about Beckham and his stance that no player on New York's roster was "untouchable" in the trade market was just a message to Beckham, rather than insight into the team's actual future plans.

If that is indeed the case, in Green's eyes at least, that would save the Giants from making a "crazy" decision.