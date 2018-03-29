Shaquem Griffin plans to attend 2018 NFL Draft in Dallas

One of the great stories of the combine and of this season's draft process will culminate in Dallas next month.

UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin has been invited to the 2018 NFL Draft (Apr. 26-28) and told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero following UCF's pro day Thursday that he plans to attend.

Griffin is one of the biggest stars of draft season, having overcome the loss of his left hand at the age of four to become one of the nation's top linebackers.

However, Griffin will likely not hear his name called until the second or third day of the draft. NFL Network draft guru Chad Reuter has Griffin going to the Jaguars in the third round at No. 93. At this point, Griffin is seen as either a third- or fourth-round pick.

When NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah asked five executives where Griffin was the best fit, each responded with a different organization: Cardinals, Patriots, Rams, Ravens, Steelers.

Whenever his name is called, Griffin will be in Dallas to hear it, with the attention of numerous networks and the football world on him and his incredible story.