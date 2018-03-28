Trevone Boykin arrested on aggravated assault charge

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury by police in Texas.

The Mansfield Police Dept. confirmed Boykin's arrest one day after his former girlfriend told WFAA-TV in Dallas she was assaulted by the former TCU signal-caller. Shabrika Bailey accused Boykin of breaking her jaw in two places during an argument over a text message last week and that he choked her until she lost consciousness. Bailey said her injuries left her hospitalized for three days.

Boykin was arrested without incident at his residence at was still in police custody Wednesday ahead of his scheduled arraignment. Detectives interviewed Boykin, gathered evidence from the scene and reviewed video camera footage showing the alleged assault before issuing an arrest warrant.

Boykin, 24, vehemently denied the charges in a statement released Tuesday shortly after the Seahawks cut him.

The former TCU quarterback has been arrested multiple times since leaving college. He was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor public intoxication and marijuana possession after he was a passenger in a car crash that injured several people in Dallas last March. That arrest led to another arrest in April 2017 for violation of the terms of his probation.

He was sentenced to probation in June 2016 following his arrest in December 2015 on misdemeanor assault and resisting arrest charges for allegedly striking a patrol officer after a bar fight. Boykin pleaded no contest to the resisting arrest charge and avoided jail time.

Boykin appeared in five games with the Seahawks since joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2016.