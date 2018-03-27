Trevone Boykin cut by Seahawks amid assault probe

The Seattle Seahawks released Trevone Boykin on Tuesday amid an ongoing investigation into domestic violence accusations made against the quarterback.

Police in Mansfield, Texas, said Boykin is under investigation for aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and that the victim had a prior relationship with him.

The ongoing probe was first reported by WFAA-TV in Dallas after they interviewed Boykin's former girlfriend about the incident. Shabrika Bailey accused the former TCU quarterback of breaking her jaw in two places during an argument over a text message last week. Bailey accused Boykin of choking her until she passed out before she woke up in puddle of blood on the floor. She said hours later Boykin drove her to a local hospital, where she was released three days later.

Seattle cut Boykin hours after the allegations were made public. Boykin hasn't been arrested or charged. He is subject to potential NFL discipline under the league's personal conduct policy regardless of whether or not he is charged.

The former TCU quarterback has been arrested multiple times since leaving college. He was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor public intoxication and marijuana possession after he was a passenger in a car crash that injured several people in Dallas last March. That arrest led to another arrest in April 2017 for violation of the terms of his probation.

He was sentenced to probation in June 2016 following his arrest in December 2015 on misdemeanor assault and resisting arrest charges for allegedly striking a patrol officer after a bar fight. Boykin pleaded no contest to the resisting arrest charge and avoided jail time.

Boykin, 24, has appeared in five games with the Seahawks since joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2016.