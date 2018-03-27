Zimmer: Teddy Bridgewater 'has some recovery to do'

Mike Zimmer spoke positively about Teddy Bridgewater during the 2017 season. He did not reveal the entire truth about the rehabbing quarterback.

The Minnesota Vikings coach said Tuesday during the coaches' breakfast at the Annual League Meeting in Orlando that Bridgewater's medical reports weren't glowing, noting that doctor's reviews of the QB's knee didn't reflect what he saw on the practice field.

"The reports I'd get back from the medical people weren't as positive as I was about it," Zimmer said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. "That's kind of how it came down is that his knee wasn't as ... he still has some recovery to do. When I watched him in practice he moved well, I didn't see limitations but from what I was told there was some."

Bridgewater's devastating 2016 knee injury sidelined him for all but two passes the past two seasons. Zimmer's report explains why Sam Bradford immediately leaped Teddy on the depth chart behind Case Keenum as soon as the former was healthy during the 2017 season.

Bridgewater signed an incentive-laden contract with the New York Jets this offseason. The structure of the deal -- only $500,000 signing bonus and $500,000 workout bonus, with a non-guaranteed $5 million base salary -- makes Teddy B a prime cut candidate if he can't beat out Josh McCown, especially if the Jets take a QB at No. 3 overall.

The quarterback was evasive when asked about his knee after signing with the Jets.

"That's not something I'm comfortable talking about right now," he said at the time. "I'm pretty sure that will be a discussion I have with the training staff, and we'll come up with a plan moving forward."

Given Zimmer's revelation that Bridgewater's knee wasn't in the greatest shape, it's not a shock the QB didn't want to get into specifics. The coach's comments also explain why the Vikings didn't push to retain the player once viewed as the franchise quarterback.