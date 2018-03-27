Giants coach expects Odell Beckham to report for OTAs

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly doesn't plan to set foot on the field without a new contract. His coach, however, expects the receiver to show up for offseason workouts.

A day after NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Beckham didn't plan to play without a long-term extension, new Giants coach Pat Shurmur was asked if he expects OBJ to be in New York in April when the offseason conditioning starts.

"That's my understanding, yeah," Shurmur replied Tuesday during the coach's breakfast at the Annual League Meeting, via NFL Network's Kimberly Jones.

Beckham continues to rehab following season-ending ankle surgery, which reportedly could linger into training camp. Whether he shows up to do that therapy in New York remains to be seen, despite the coach's optimism.

Beckham is under contract on the fifth-year option of his deal that is set to pay him $8.46 million. He would be subject to fines if he skips mandatory workouts later this summer.

Shurmur's positivity regarding Beckham comes after the Big Blue ownership openly flirted with the possibility of trading the star receiver. Earlier in the week, co-owner John Mara noted no one was "untouchable."

The new coach was asked his interpretation of Mara's comment.

"I think that's another way of saying that we're going to try to do everything we can to make our team better," Shurmur said. "I understand that. It's sort of refreshing to know that we're going to look under any rock and turn over any stone we can to make sure we make the New York Football Giants the best team we can make it."

No matter how you slice it, the Giants are not better on the field without Beckham.