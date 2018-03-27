Injuries: Andrew Luck back to throwing footballs again

Sound the alarms: Andrew Luck is throwing a football.

Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said Tuesday from the coaches' breakfast at the Annual League Meeting that Luck began throwing a football, via NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Reich didn't make it sound like Luck was ripping throws yet, but it's clear the quarterback is moving in the right direction in his rehab.

Luck finally throwing a football -- after tossing other types of balls earlier this offseason -- is a notable step in the offseason process after the QB missed all last year with his shoulder injury.

Last offseason the Colts' optimism rung hollow as Luck missed more and more time. This year has a slightly different tenor with a new coach and promising new progress from Luck.

While throwing a football in March might not sound like a big step, for a franchise quarterback who hasn't played in a football game since Jan. 1, 2017, it's a vital stage in finally returning to the field.

Here are other injury notes we're tracking Tuesday:

1. Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien told reporters quarterback Deshaun Watson is ahead of schedule in his recovery from ACL surgery.

Bill OâBrien said Deshaun Watson is ahead of schedule. Not sure what exactly heâll do in spring, but said since heâs been through it before on the other knee, he has a great understanding physically and mentally of the recovery. â James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 27, 2018

2. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone announced quarterback Blake Bortles is throwing without pain in his surgically repaired wrist.

3. Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera told reporters that linebackers Luke Kuechly and Julius Peppers will likely miss spring team workouts as they recover from offseason shoulder surgeries.

Rivera also said tight end Greg Olsen does not need a second surgery on his injured foot.

4. Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters his former quarterback and current Jet QB Teddy Bridgewater "still has some recovery to do" as he still attempts to rehab a devastating knee injury he suffered in 2016.

5. Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters that defensive back Jimmy Smith "may be ahead of schedule a little bit" in his recovery from a torn Achilles.

6. Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase told reporters that quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be ready for OTAs.

7. Arizona Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said star running back David Johnson (wrist) is expected to be cleared in time to participate in Cards' OTAs.

8. Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden announced he does not expect oft-injured tight end Jordan Reed to be ready for OTAs.