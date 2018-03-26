Johnny Manziel to throw at Texas A&M pro day

Johnny Manziel will get another opportunity to audition in front of scouts.

The ex-Cleveland Browns quarterback will throw Tuesday at College Station during Texas A&M's pro day, the university confirmed to NFL.com.

Manziel quarterbacked the Aggies for two seasons, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2012. Texas A&M currently boasts potential first-round receiver Christian Kirk.

The 25-year-old Manziel has been out of the NFL since being released by the Browns in March 2016. Manziel is taking advantage of the pro day circuit to get in front of scouts. Last week he threw during the University of San Diego's pro day.

Manziel also intends to play in the Spring League, a developmental football league in Austin, Texas beginning on Mar. 28. His rights are currently held by the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats.