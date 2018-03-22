Johnny Manziel works out in front of 13 NFL teams

Count 13 NFL clubs as witnesses to ComebackSZN.

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel participated in the University of San Diego's pro day Thursday with scouts from at least 13 NFL teams in attendance, according to ESPN's Eric D. Williams.

Watching USD's pro day were representatives from the Patriots, Bears, Browns, Chargers, Giants, Chiefs, Jets, Raiders, Titans, Lions, Jaguars, Panthers and Buccaneers, per Williams.

The former first-rounder has been working out in Southern California in an attempt to mount an NFL comeback after an embarrassing exit from the league in 2016. Manziel, 25, was invited to throw to USD receiver Justin Priest and tight end Ross Dwelley, who did not have a QB to throw to them. As NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport explained, it was a win-win for both parties.

Kind of a cool thing that Johnny Manziel agreed to throw at San Diego Pro Day. Heâd been training with 2 of their late-round prospects and they asked him to be QB for their workouts for scouts. Manziel agreed yesterday to do them a favor. Benefitted all sides, as he looked sharp. â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2018

After flaming out in the pros following two tumultuous years with the Browns, Manziel told reporters he's a changed man.

"I drive down here [San Diego] a couple times a week and work out six days a week, and that's pretty much the schedule," Manziel said. "I'm a married man. I'm at home with my wife and my dogs, and I don't have a lot of time after that after doing six-hour training days. I'm happy with where things are. I think things are going well, and I couldn't ask for a better place to be in my life right now."

Manziel intends to play in the Spring League, a developmental football league in Austin, Texas begininning on Mar. 28. His rights are currently held by the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

"I know I've rubbed people the wrong way," Manziel added. "I know there's still people that still doubt what I'm doing and still doubt where I'm at.

"For me, I have spurts in the past of being good. I have spurts in the past of showing promise and looking like I'm on the right path, and when I think I get there, something else happens. That's kind of the pattern that's been there in the last couple years of my life since college. So for me, the key right now is to be consistent, and to continue what I'm doing day in and day out."